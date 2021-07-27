Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

