Autonio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $206,075.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 28% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $206,075.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00105778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,090.99 or 0.99790164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00831720 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,137,834 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

