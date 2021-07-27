Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 3,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

