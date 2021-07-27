Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

