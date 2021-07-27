Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $201.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

