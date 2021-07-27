Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

