Axsome Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of 177% compared to the average volume of 882 call options.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,529. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

