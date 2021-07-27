B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 25,044 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

