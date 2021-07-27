B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 227.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 883,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

