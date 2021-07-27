B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $61.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.