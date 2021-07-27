Badger DAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.87 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00024782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,904,061 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.