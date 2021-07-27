Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 272,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

