Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,500 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GreenSky as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

