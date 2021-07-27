Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $508,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 89,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.