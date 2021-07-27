Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.