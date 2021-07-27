Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce sales of $20.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $97.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,729. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

