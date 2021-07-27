Bamco Inc. NY Buys 625 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

NASDAQ COST opened at $423.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $424.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

