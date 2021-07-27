Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.