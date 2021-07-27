Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,199.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

