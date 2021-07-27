Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

BMRC stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

