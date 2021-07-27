Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 994 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $425.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

