Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $282.24 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $284.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

