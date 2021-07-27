Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.20 Million in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $9,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,132,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.97.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOUT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.