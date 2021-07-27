Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

