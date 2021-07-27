Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baozun.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ BZUN opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
