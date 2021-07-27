Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

