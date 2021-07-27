Barclays Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $74.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.