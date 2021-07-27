Barclays Boosts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $106.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $77.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ SPT opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.