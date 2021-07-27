Barclays PLC Acquires 2,767 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in The Eastern in the first quarter worth $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 53.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Eastern during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of EML opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

