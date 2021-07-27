Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 159.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

