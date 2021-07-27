Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

