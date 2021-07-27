Barclays PLC Takes $116,000 Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

