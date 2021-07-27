Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.