Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSET. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

