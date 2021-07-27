BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,005. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in BayCom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BayCom by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BayCom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BayCom by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

