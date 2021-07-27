Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.