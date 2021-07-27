Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

