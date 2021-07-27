Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,705 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $24,575,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.29. 181,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

