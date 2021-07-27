Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

UPS stock opened at $196.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

