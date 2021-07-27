Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

