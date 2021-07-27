Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 210 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,380. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.