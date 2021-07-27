Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.00.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. Beazley has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

