Becton, Dickinson and Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

BDX traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $254.69. 913,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,565. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

