Benchmark Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.29.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

