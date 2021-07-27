Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €169.57 ($199.50).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 opened at €143.05 ($168.29) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €143.54.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.