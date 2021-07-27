Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.27 ($60.32).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

