Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) a $15.97 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.