Berenberg Bank Upgrades Beazley (LON:BEZ) to “Buy”

Beazley (LON:BEZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 410 ($5.36). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEZ. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.44 ($5.52).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 394.70 ($5.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83).

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

