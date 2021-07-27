Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 1,439.0% in July

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, an increase of 1,439.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Bergio International alerts:

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.