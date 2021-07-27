BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $297.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

