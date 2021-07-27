Bitball Treasure Tops 24 Hour Volume of $665,097.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $42.90 million and $665,097.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $95.34 or 0.00242047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

